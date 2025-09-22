93 arrested for drunk driving in KZN crackdown

Provincial transport authorities say police roadblocks were set up in several areas as part of a crackdown on drunk driving.





The department's Ndabezinhle Sibiya says nearly 300 motorists have been arrested since mid-August.





He says these operations will continue.





"Collectively we saved the lives of innocent road users from the drunk motorists from the following areas, Kokstad – 33, Durban (Umhlanga) - 24 Pietermarizburg – 20 and Ladysmith – 16."

