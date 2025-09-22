 93 arrested for drunk driving in KZN crackdown
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli

A total of 93 people have spent the weekend behind bars after they were nabbed for driving under the influence in KZN.  

Transport KZN drunk arrests
Transport KZN drunk arrests / KZN DOT

Provincial transport authorities say police roadblocks were set up in several areas as part of a crackdown on drunk driving. 


The department's Ndabezinhle Sibiya says nearly 300  motorists have been arrested since mid-August.  


READ: KZN public prosecutor, police officers among drunk driving arrests


He says these operations will continue.


"Collectively we saved the lives of innocent road users from the drunk motorists from the following areas, Kokstad – 33, Durban (Umhlanga) - 24 Pietermarizburg – 20 and Ladysmith – 16."

