93 arrested for drunk driving in KZN crackdown
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
A total of 93 people have spent the weekend behind bars after they were nabbed for driving under the influence in KZN.
Provincial transport authorities say police roadblocks were set up in several areas as part of a crackdown on drunk driving.
The department's Ndabezinhle Sibiya says nearly 300 motorists have been arrested since mid-August.
He says these operations will continue.
"Collectively we saved the lives of innocent road users from the drunk motorists from the following areas, Kokstad – 33, Durban (Umhlanga) - 24 Pietermarizburg – 20 and Ladysmith – 16."
