9 pupils injured in scholar transport crash in Sarnia

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says emergency teams were met with a chaotic scene, as worried parents rushed to the area.

The crash comes after a separate tragedy in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, where 13pupils were killed when a privately operated minibus transporting learners collided with a side-tipper truck.

" It's believed that a single vehicle carrying nine school children on their way home, some are lost control and collided with a tree.

"Nine of the children are being attended to by ALS paramedics with injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

"Once the injured children have been stabilised on scene, they'll be transported to various hospitals for the further care that they required."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)