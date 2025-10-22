81 ‘deadweight’ govt properties released for public benefit in KZN

An open tender for the properties, valued at over one hundred million rand, was put out earlier this year.

They include land parcels and buildings previously considered deadweight.

“We see it, and we made it very clear that these will be given priority to individuals and organisations such as NGOs, looking to utilise the assets for community goods. This included those who wanted to build schools, institutions of higher learning, skills and training facilities,” said MEC Martin Meyer.

He made the announcement at a joint briefing with the Agriculture and Economic Development departments on Monday

He says more properties will be released around June or July next year.

“It is worth noting that these assets were bleeding KZN Public Works and Infrastructure by the amount of R25 million per year in rates. That's what we were paying on these 81 properties.

“The properties have since been closed with hundreds of thousands of bids being received, which is an indication that we made the right choice by releasing these properties to the public, as it shows that the public does have a need for them.”

Meyer added that 11 farm sites will be donated to the Agriculture Department to support food gardens and local farming initiatives.

