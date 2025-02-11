5.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Morocco
Updated | By AFP
A 5.2-magnitude earthquake rattled Morocco with no reported
damage or casualties, the state media said Tuesday, sparking panic nearly a
year and a half after a quake killed thousands.
Citing Morocco's National Institute of Geophysics, the official MAP news agency said the earthquake struck the northwestern province of Ouezzane at 11:48 pm (2248 GMT) on Monday.
It was felt in several cities, including the capital Rabat around 200 kilometres (125 miles) south of the epicentre.
While the quake did not cause any reported casualties or damage, it triggered panic, with videos shared online showing people rushing from their homes in the middle of the night.
On September 8, 2023, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake shook the remote mountainous High Atlas region, killing nearly 3,000 people and damaging 60,000 homes.
