30-year sentence for KZN man who tried killing ex

Blessing Paya Mokoena appeared before the regional court this week after he tried to kill a 37-year-old woman in Hluhluwe in August.

It is understood Mokena stabbed the woman several times near a local salon before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital and Mokoena was eventually arrested at his homestead.

KZN NPA spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara says Mokoena pleaded guilty in court.

“In sentencing him to 30 years imprisonment, the court deviated from the minimum sentence of life imprisonment. In doing so, the court considered his guilty plea as a sign of remorse, and thus a substantial and compelling reason for the deviation.”

“Mokoena was sentenced accordingly and declared unfit to possess a firearm. The NPA hopes that sentences of this nature have the desired deterrent effect on would-be offenders.”