30% in schools a progression rule, not pass mark - expert
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
There has been renewed debate about raising the so-called 30% pass mark in schools, but an education expert says it's still generally misunderstood.
Labby Ramrathan, a professor in Teacher Development Studies at UKZN, has explained that the figure is not a pass mark, as often claimed.
He says the 30% is a progression rule that allows pupils to move to the next grade.
Ramrathan warns that if the system required a 40% minimum in every subject, almost half of all pupils could be held back.
He warns that schools cannot manage that level of repetition, as it would clog classrooms and put massive pressure on teachers and resources.
He says the progression rule has existed in different forms for many years.
Even under the old lower, standard, and higher grade system, learners with a score of 30% could still progress to the next grade.
Ramrathan says the focus should be on curriculum reform.
He argues that improving the quality of education requires broad public engagement, not just debates about pass percentages.
