23 arrested for drunk driving in Florida Road safety crackdown
Updated | By Newswatch
KwaZulu-Natal traffic authorities have caught at least 23 drunk drivers during a weekend crackdown on Durban's Florida Road.
The Road Traffic Inspectorate carried out routine checks and patrols on the popular strip in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Transport MEC Siboniso Duma says the roadblocks were part of the Nenzani la Ezweni joint law-enforcement operation and are aimed at protecting road users from reckless and irresponsible drivers.
The motorists, who face charges of driving under the influence, are set to line up in courts over the next two days.
"The no-nonsense RTI team working with Durban Metro Police and SAPS did exceedingly well by cleaning up that part of the province. We want to protect road users from reckless and irresponsible drivers," said Duma.
