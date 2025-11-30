23 arrested for drunk driving in Florida Road safety crackdown

The Road Traffic Inspectorate carried out routine checks and patrols on the popular strip in the early hours of Sunday morning.





Transport MEC Siboniso Duma says the roadblocks were part of the Nenzani la Ezweni joint law-enforcement operation and are aimed at protecting road users from reckless and irresponsible drivers.





ALSO READ: Five arrested over weekend for alleged recruitment to Russian army





The motorists, who face charges of driving under the influence, are set to line up in courts over the next two days.





"The no-nonsense RTI team working with Durban Metro Police and SAPS did exceedingly well by cleaning up that part of the province. We want to protect road users from reckless and irresponsible drivers," said Duma.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)