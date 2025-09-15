 21 kids 'lucky to be alive' after taxi plunges off bridge
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

21 kids 'lucky to be alive' after taxi plunges off bridge

Updated | By Nushera Soodyal

Medics say it is incredible that 21 children inside a minibus, which plunged off a bridge near Pietermaritzburg, managed to escape with their lives.

21 children injured in taxi crash
21 children injured in taxi crash/ Department of Transport

The driver is understood to have lost control of the vehicle on Monday morning and crashed over the KwaKhetha Bridge in iMpendle, landing five metres below. 


KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service's Craig Botha says  from the pictures that they have seen, and reports  from the ambulance crews and the paramedics, the children are exceptionally lucky to have escaped the crash with minor to severe injuries. 


READ: Manhunt for taxi driver after KZN crash injures 20 pupils


" We usually expect severe, if not fatal injuries from an accident like that."


Botha says community members quickly jumped in to assist the children. 


"Thankfully, most of them had minor injuries, so it was bums and scrapes and scratches and cuts. There was only a few that sustained a little bit more serious injuries, where they were suspected to have broken bones and some injuries to their heads as well."

newswatch new banner 1

More on ECR

accident Craig Botha KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.