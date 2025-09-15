21 kids 'lucky to be alive' after taxi plunges off bridge

The driver is understood to have lost control of the vehicle on Monday morning and crashed over the KwaKhetha Bridge in iMpendle, landing five metres below.





KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service's Craig Botha says from the pictures that they have seen, and reports from the ambulance crews and the paramedics, the children are exceptionally lucky to have escaped the crash with minor to severe injuries.





" We usually expect severe, if not fatal injuries from an accident like that."





Botha says community members quickly jumped in to assist the children.





"Thankfully, most of them had minor injuries, so it was bums and scrapes and scratches and cuts. There was only a few that sustained a little bit more serious injuries, where they were suspected to have broken bones and some injuries to their heads as well."