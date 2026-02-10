 16 schoolchildren hurt in Midlands scholar transport crash
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi

There has been another scholar transport accident in KZN, this time in the Midlands.

Midlands transport crash
Supplied/Midlands EMS

Sixteen schoolchildren have been hurt after the minibus they were travelling in collided with a car on the R617 in Mpophomeni.

Ian Winterboer from Midlands EMS says they received distress calls about the crash sometime on Tuesday.

“The roadway is clear at the moment. All schoolchildren are being transported to the necessary facilities for further care, further treatment, and other patients.”

