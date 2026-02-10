16 schoolchildren hurt in Midlands scholar transport crash
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
Sixteen schoolchildren have been hurt after the minibus they were travelling in collided with a car on the R617 in Mpophomeni.
ALSO READ: 9 pupils injured in scholar transport crash in Sarnia
Ian Winterboer from Midlands EMS says they received distress calls about the crash sometime on Tuesday.
“The roadway is clear at the moment. All schoolchildren are being transported to the necessary facilities for further care, further treatment, and other patients.”
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Is someone borrowing money from you? Here are the red flags you may be missing
Lending money can strain relationships and finances. Here are the warnin...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago
-
South Africa hijacking trends spotlight most targeted cars as two newer models join list
Eight commonly driven vehicles are drawing attention from hijackers in S...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago