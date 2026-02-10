16 schoolchildren hurt in Midlands scholar transport crash

Sixteen schoolchildren have been hurt after the minibus they were travelling in collided with a car on the R617 in Mpophomeni.

ALSO READ: 9 pupils injured in scholar transport crash in Sarnia

Ian Winterboer from Midlands EMS says they received distress calls about the crash sometime on Tuesday.

“The roadway is clear at the moment. All schoolchildren are being transported to the necessary facilities for further care, further treatment, and other patients.”