130 Palestinian refugees granted entry into SA after airport standoff

South Africa has received 130 Palestinian refugees who are believed to have travelled to the country as asylum seekers.

A total of 153 people arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday on a charter flight from Kenya.

They were kept on board the aircraft for 12 hours after immigration officials initially denied them entry because their passports didn't contain departure stamps.





"Following their failure to pass the immigration test and given that none of the travellers expressed intention to apply for asylum, they were initially denied entry,” says the Border Management Authority’s Mmemme Mogotsi.





“However, the Ministry of Home Affairs subsequently received correspondence from the Gift of the Givers expressing their commitment to accommodate the travellers during their stay."

Mogotsi says the Palestinians are eligible for 90-day visa-exempt travel to the country.

"By the time of admission, 23 of the travellers had already transferred from South Africa to their ultimate destination. Therefore, only the remaining 130 passengers were processed into the country under the care of the Gift of the Givers. They will be required to adhere to all the conditions of entry."

While the BMA contends that none of the passengers expressed an intention to apply for asylum, Sarah Oosthuizen from Healthcare Workers For Palestine says this is untrue.