13 undocumented migrants in KZN make a run for it
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
KwaZulu-Natal police say the search is still on for 13 undocumented migrants who escaped from a holding cell in iLembe.
They broke out of the Nyoni Police Station cells on Tuesday.
They were being processed at the station.
"The escapees were among over 60 foreign nationals who were found to be working at South African factories without documentation during a multidisciplinary operation last week," says KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda.
Late last month, police arrested 47 workers and employers on suspicion of being undocumented during an operation in Mandeni.
Teams from the Department of Labour and Home Affairs raided two factories.
At one factory, they were allegedly paying workers between R12 and R17 an hour, which is below the National Minimum Wage.
The Labour Department says they were also forced to work 12-hour shifts.
