13 undocumented migrants in KZN make a run for it

They broke out of the Nyoni Police Station cells on Tuesday.





They were being processed at the station.





"The escapees were among over 60 foreign nationals who were found to be working at South African factories without documentation during a multidisciplinary operation last week," says KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda.





ALSO READ: March and March, Operation Dudula ‘anger’ misdirected





Late last month, police arrested 47 workers and employers on suspicion of being undocumented during an operation in Mandeni.





Teams from the Department of Labour and Home Affairs raided two factories.





At one factory, they were allegedly paying workers between R12 and R17 an hour, which is below the National Minimum Wage.





The Labour Department says they were also forced to work 12-hour shifts.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)