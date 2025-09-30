120 Iranians deported from US to fly home this week: ministry

"120 people should be deported and flown home over the next couple of days," foreign ministry consular affairs official Hossein Noushabadi told the Tasnim news agency.

"The US immigration service has decided to deport around 400 Iranians currently in the United States, most of them after entering illegally."

