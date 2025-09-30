 120 Iranians deported from US to fly home this week: ministry
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

120 Iranians deported from US to fly home this week: ministry

Updated | By AFP

Iran said Tuesday that 120 nationals being deported from the United States under President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, will fly home this week.

IRAN FLAG
AFP

"120 people should be deported and flown home over the next couple of days," foreign ministry consular affairs official Hossein Noushabadi told the Tasnim news agency.

"The US immigration service has decided to deport around 400 Iranians currently in the United States, most of them after entering illegally."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

MORE ON ECR:

Iran Foreign Nationals Deporting
newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.