120 Iranians deported from US to fly home this week: ministry
Updated | By AFP
Iran said Tuesday that 120 nationals being deported from the
United States under President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, will fly
home this week.
"120 people should be deported and flown home over the next couple of days," foreign ministry consular affairs official Hossein Noushabadi told the Tasnim news agency.
"The US immigration service has decided to deport around 400 Iranians currently in the United States, most of them after entering illegally."
