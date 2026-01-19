12 pupils killed in Gauteng crash

Five others have been rushed to the hospital with critical injuries following Monday morning’s crash.

There was very little information available at the time of publishing, but Newswatch understands that the children were using private scholar transport.

Gauteng MEC for Education Matome Chiloane said he would head to the scene.

"Preliminary reports indicate that 11 learners have sadly lost their lives at the scene, while five learners who sustained critical injuries are currently en route to the hospital for urgent medical care," says the Gauteng Department of Education’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona.

'At this stage, the scene remains active, and emergency services are still attending to the incident. Further verified details will be shared in due course as information becomes available."