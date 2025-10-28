12 feared dead in Kenya light aircraft crash

The small plane was en route to Kichwa Tembo -- a private airstrip located in the Maasai Mara National Park -- from the tourist hotspot of Diani when it came down at around 5:30am local time (0230 GMT).

"The aircraft had 12 persons on board," a statement from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said.

ALSO READ: Authorities on scene of reported Howick plane crash

It gave no further details, but said that government agencies were already on site to establish the cause of the accident.

In August, a light aircraft belonging to the medical NGO Amref crashed on the outskirts of capital Nairobi, killing six and injuring two more.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)