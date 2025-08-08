10 pupils injured in Phoenix taxi crash
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
Ten children have been rushed to hospital, after the taxi they were travelling in collided with a truck on Phoenix highway, north of Durban.
KwaZulu-Natal VIP Medics say the crash happened near the Clayfield interchange on Friday morning.
"It was a taxi carrying school children, which collided into a heavy motor vehicle, leaving at least 10 children with injuries ranging from minor to moderate," said KZN VIP Medics spokesperson Gareth Naidoo.
READ: Childline KZN: GBV orphans in urgent need of support
"KZN VIP Medics stabilised the children before transporting them to nearby medical facilities for further medical attention.
"Circumstances leading up to their crash cannot be confirmed at this time, and traffic has been severely affected."
