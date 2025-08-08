10 pupils injured in Phoenix taxi crash

KwaZulu-Natal VIP Medics say the crash happened near the Clayfield interchange on Friday morning.

"It was a taxi carrying school children, which collided into a heavy motor vehicle, leaving at least 10 children with injuries ranging from minor to moderate," said KZN VIP Medics spokesperson Gareth Naidoo.

READ: Childline KZN: GBV orphans in urgent need of support

"KZN VIP Medics stabilised the children before transporting them to nearby medical facilities for further medical attention.

"Circumstances leading up to their crash cannot be confirmed at this time, and traffic has been severely affected."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)