LISTEN: 9-year-old Imari turns survival into inspiration with new colouring book

Those are the words of 9-year-old Imari-Kenya James from the Bluff, the creator of a colouring book "One thing about two things”.

It's inspired by her journey through multiple surgeries and her relentless will to survive.

Imari-Kenya says she hopes the book will give other children facing similar challenges a sense of hope. This is her message to them.

" You all loved, each person has their own life that you need to use. [I am] using it in a special way."

Imari is also an aspiring chef, determined not to let her health challenges define her.

She was diagnosed with hydrocephalus at 2 months, a condition where too much fluid builds up in the brain, and has spent much of her young life in and out of the hospital.

Her mother, Iman, says doctors once told her to prepare for the worst, as Imari was not expected to survive.

" There was a point where she was on life support, and all the family members were called to come and say goodbye to her. For some reason, she just got out of it, and she's okay. So that's a very helpful experience. I'm happy for her, and I'm very proud of my baby."

But she says her daughter’s zest for life has been nothing short of inspiring, and it’s what motivated them to create the book and share her remarkable story.

"I'm happy that she can share a story and that she gets to create awareness, and for people out there to understand the condition, and because, as I said, there's not much information about the condition. I only found out the day that she was diagnosed.

"Seeing her create this, [and] she can share her story in a colourful way."

The book is available on Amazon.

