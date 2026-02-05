Zayn Malik's new album 'Konnakol' arrives in April
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
The first single from Zayn Malik's fifth studio album is called 'Die for Me'.
Zayn Malik has announced his new album, 'Konnakol'. The title is an ode to the English singer's South Asian roots."It’s that time again, I have been lucky enough to make a fifth studio album," he captioned a picture of the cover art. "My new album, KONNAKOL, out April 17."
The first single from the project is already on the way. Malik says 'Die for Me' will debut on Friday, February 6.
His announcement is hot on the heels of album news from two of his former One Direction members.
Louis Tomlinson's third studio album, 'How Did I Get Here?', was released in January. He has released three singles, including 'Lemonade'.
Harry Styles is returning to the music scene after a three-year break. His 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally' album will drop on March 6.
The album's lead single, 'Aperture', was released in January.
'Konnakol' is the follow-up to Malik's 2024 project, 'Room Under the Stairs'. Since leaving One Direction in 2015, the 33-year-old has achieved massive success as a solo artist.
Some of his hit songs include 'Pillowtalk', 'Like I Would' and 'Better'. He also collaborated with Sia on 'Dusk Till Dawn' and Taylor Swift on 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever'.
The singer recently completed a seven-show Las Vegas residency, where he previewed 'Die for Me'.
"Vegas! How do I even do justice to the last two weeks with words, it was mind-blowing- you are the best fans in the world and I love you wholeheartedly," he wrote on Instagram.
"Can not tell you how grateful I am to know that people still give a s**t about me and my music. You made this Bradford lad extremely proud and happy."
Malik's fans are looking forward to listening to his new music at more shows in 2026.
A description on his official website calls it "his most culturally inspired project to date".
"The pop-forward album expands on the sound fans first heard on his record-breaking debut studio album, 'Mind of Mine'. 'KONNAKOL', in its definition, is the act of creating percussive sounds with one’s voice, but what it means to ZAYN lies somewhere much deeper.
"It is a sound that holds the reverberation of a time before words existed. Drawing on his own heritage for inspiration, this album is a development of that understanding, knowing more now than ever, who he is, where he comes from and where he intends to go."
Image credit: Instagram/@zayn
