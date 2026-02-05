Zayn Malik's new album 'Konnakol' arrives in April

Zayn Malik has announced his new album, 'Konnakol'. The title is an ode to the English singer's South Asian roots.

"It’s that time again, I have been lucky enough to make a fifth studio album," he captioned a picture of the cover art. "My new album, KONNAKOL, out April 17."The first single from the project is already on the way. Malik says 'Die for Me' will debut on Friday, February 6.



His announcement is hot on the heels of album news from two of his former One Direction members.



Louis Tomlinson's third studio album, 'How Did I Get Here?', was released in January. He has released three singles, including 'Lemonade'.



Harry Styles is returning to the music scene after a three-year break. His 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally' album will drop on March 6.

The album's lead single, 'Aperture', was released in January.

'Konnakol' is the follow-up to Malik's 2024 project, 'Room Under the Stairs'. Since leaving One Direction in 2015, the 33-year-old has achieved massive success as a solo artist.

Some of his hit songs include 'Pillowtalk', 'Like I Would' and 'Better'. He also collaborated with Sia on 'Dusk Till Dawn' and Taylor Swift on 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever'.