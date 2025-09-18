'Wicked: For Good' soundtrack release date, tracklist revealed

New details about 'Wicked: For Good - The Soundtrack' have been unveiled.

The highly anticipated soundtrack, which features Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, will be released on November 21.

Its tracklist features songs, including two new solos written for Grande and Erivo. Stephen Schwartz wrote both songs.

Erivo, who plays Elphaba Thropp/ the Wicked Witch of the West, performs 'No Place Like Home' while Grande, Glinda Upland/ Glinda the Good, sings 'The Girl in the Bubble'.

Like the first 'Wicked' film, the second instalment is an adaptation of Schwartz's 2003 Broadway musical, 'Wicked: The Untold Story of the Witches of Oz'.

Songs from Act II of the stage musical will also appear in the upcoming movie, along with new material.

Schwartz said in a statement, "I’m especially happy that the soundtrack album for ‘Wicked: For Good’ has so much new music on it."

"There is a lot that’s new in several other existing songs. So not only listeners coming to the score for the first time, but long-time fans of the original Broadway cast album, will have a great deal to discover.”

Jon M. Chu directed parts I and II of the film. Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox wrote the screenplay.

'Wicked: Part I' was nominated for 10 awards at the 2025 Oscars, including 'Best Actress' for Erivo and 'Best Supporting Actress' for Grande.

The film was a box office success, earning over $750 million. It became the highest-grossing stage musical adaptation of all time.