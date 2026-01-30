Who will be performing at the 2026 Grammys?

The full list of 2026 Grammy performers is out!

On Thursday, Recording Academy officials announced that Lady Gaga will be among the musicians taking the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, February 1.

"Little monsters, it’s time to get wild." The 'Abracadabra' hitmaker is nominated for seven awards, including 'Record of the Year', 'Song of the Year', and 'Best Pop Dance Recording'.

Her 2026 album, 'Mayhem', is also up for 'Album of the Year' and 'Best Pop Vocal Album'.

'SWAG' singer Justin Bieber will also light up the stage for the first time since his last appearance four years ago.

Bieber is nominated for two awards at Sunday's ceremony. Lauryn Hill will perform a special tribute to the late D'Angelo and Roberta Flack.

D'Angelo, 51, died in October 2025 following "a prolonged and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer". Singer-songwriter Flack, 88, was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) before her death in February 2025.

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne will also be remembered. The rock icon died at age 76 in July 2025. Slash, Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, and Duff McKagan will lead the tribute.

Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark and Lukas Nelson are also set to perform during the In Memoriam tribute.

ROSÉ, Sabrina Carpenter, Pharrell Williams, Clipse, and Tyler, The Creator are also performers.

All musicians nominated in the 'Best New Artist' category are also on the line-up, including Olivia Dean, KATSETE, Leon Thomas, sombr, and Lola Young.

Stars such as Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Queen Latifah and Teyana Taylor are set to present awards.

Comedian Trevor Noah will return as Grammys host for the sixth time. Fellow South African Tyla is expected to attend as one of the A-list guests. Her hit single, 'Push 2 Start', is nominated for 'Best African Music Performance'.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony with nine in total.