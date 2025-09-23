The Weeknd drops out of Global Citizen Festival performance

Cardi B has been added to the 2025 Global Citizen Festival lineup after The Weeknd's shocking exit just days before the concert.

On Tuesday, The Weeknd announced: "I regret to share that, due to personal reasons, I am unable to perform at Global Citizen," he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

"Thank you to my fans for taking action with them, as I believe in their mission deeply. Thank you for your understanding and support."

Shortly after, Global Citizen revealed that it had already found his replacement.

"Lineup update. We’re thrilled to welcome New York City’s own Cardi B to the 2025 Global Citizen Festival stage in Central Park!"

The organisation also thanked The Weekend: "We’re grateful for his support and for every fan who’s taken action with us to help end extreme poverty."

Cardi B, who is pregnant with her fourth child, can't wait to take to the stage.

“Central Park, I’m coming for you! I can’t wait to be home in New York, and to bring my new songs and all the DRAMA to the Global Citizen Festival," she said in a statement.

The rapper released her sophomore album, 'Am I the Drama?', on Friday, September 19.

The album includes the singles, 'Outside', 'Imaginary Playerz' and 'Safe' featuring Kehlani.

“This one’s not like other music festivals — this one is about coming together to help children around the world, and I’m so proud to support such an important cause."

Tyla, who is also featured on Cardi B's new album, is one of the performers at the festival. Shakira, Arya Starr, Mariah the Scientist, Camilo and Elyanna are also part of the lineup.

The Global Citizen Festival will take place on Saturday, September 27.