Netflix drops season 2 trailer for Meghan's cooking show

Meghan Markle is back in the kitchen. Netflix has shared a first look at season 2 of her popular cooking show, 'With Love, Meghan'.

Top chefs and some of her famous friends, including Chrissy Teigen, Jay Shetty, and Tan France, are joining her in the kitchen.

"The best moments are made to be shared ✨ With Love, Meghan returns August 26th on @netflix," the trailer's caption read.

According to Netflix, season 2 will feature eight episodes, all of which will be available on August 26.

In true Meghan style, the episodes include some fun DIY projects and, of course, flower arrangements.

"I love the idea of spending time together and finding new ways of showing people you care," she said in a teaser shared on her Instagram page.

Her husband, Prince Harry, made a brief appearance in season one, but he was nowhere to be seen in the trailer.

He does, however, get a special mention.

"You know who doesn't love lobster? My husband."