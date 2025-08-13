Netflix drops season 2 trailer for Meghan's cooking show
The Duchess of Sussex is back for round two of her cooking series, with appearances from some of her famous friends.
Meghan Markle is back in the kitchen. Netflix has shared a first look at season 2 of her popular cooking show, 'With Love, Meghan'.
Top chefs and some of her famous friends, including Chrissy Teigen, Jay Shetty, and Tan France, are joining her in the kitchen.
"The best moments are made to be shared ✨ With Love, Meghan returns August 26th on @netflix," the trailer's caption read.
According to Netflix, season 2 will feature eight episodes, all of which will be available on August 26.
In true Meghan style, the episodes include some fun DIY projects and, of course, flower arrangements.
"I love the idea of spending time together and finding new ways of showing people you care," she said in a teaser shared on her Instagram page.
Her husband, Prince Harry, made a brief appearance in season one, but he was nowhere to be seen in the trailer.
He does, however, get a special mention.
"You know who doesn't love lobster? My husband."
The best moments are made to be shared ✨ With Love, Meghan returns on August 26th! pic.twitter.com/h0tCKarGis— Netflix (@netflix) August 12, 2025
Thousands of people commented on a Netflix Instagram post to express excitement about the new season.
"Now wait a second. [Taylor Swift's] new album and Meghan? My soul is about to be completely healed," one person wrote.
Another person wrote, "This is going to upset a lot of people who claimed their deal was a failure. So glad it's back, I love her show gooooo Meghan Sussex."
Last month, news broke that Meghan and Harry's $100 million deal with Netflix will not be renewed.
The royal couple's media company, Archwell Productions, has since extended its creative partnership with the streaming platform.
"We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand. My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision,” the Duchess of Sussex said in a statement.
Season 2 of 'With Love, Meghan' won't be the last time viewers see the 44-year-old in the kitchen.
Her deal with Netflix includes 'With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration', which will air in December.
"This December, join Meghan in Montecito for a magical holiday celebration. Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs – with simple how-tos to follow at home. It's a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy."
Archwell Productions is also adapting Carley Fortune's romance novel 'Meet Me at the Lake' into a Netflix film.
