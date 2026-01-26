Victoria Beckham song soars up the chart amid family drama

Victoria Beckham's 2001 single, 'Not Such an Innocent Girl', is back on the charts in the wake of her son, Brooklyn Beckham, speaking out about their family feud.

The 51-year-old's week started on a low note when Brooklyn released a statement accusing her of trying to ruin his marriage.

Social media users labelled her a toxic 'boy mom', but things are starting to look up for the singer-turned-fashion designer.

'Not Such an Innocent Girl' has surged to No.1 on iTunes in the UK. When the track was released as her debut single nearly 25 years ago, it peaked at #6 on the Official UK Singles chart.

Despite not reaching the top spot in the early 2000s, the song was considered a solid debut for the Spice Girls singer.

"If you touch me, I won't break/ Don't think of me that way/ I'm not such an innocent girl/ Don't wrap me up in cotton wool/ Upon a pedestal/ I'm not such an innocent girl," she sings.

'Not Such an Innocent Girl' featured on Victoria's debut album, 'VB', which also included her second single, 'A Mind of Its Own'.

The song is charting ahead of Bruno Mars' latest single, 'I Just Might', and RAYE's 'Where is My Husband!'.