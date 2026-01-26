Victoria Beckham song soars up the chart amid family drama
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Posh Spice is back on the charts in the UK after her son, Brooklyn Beckham, put her on blast.
Victoria Beckham's 2001 single, 'Not Such an Innocent Girl', is back on the charts in the wake of her son, Brooklyn Beckham, speaking out about their family feud.
The 51-year-old's week started on a low note when Brooklyn released a statement accusing her of trying to ruin his marriage.
Social media users labelled her a toxic 'boy mom', but things are starting to look up for the singer-turned-fashion designer.
'Not Such an Innocent Girl' has surged to No.1 on iTunes in the UK. When the track was released as her debut single nearly 25 years ago, it peaked at #6 on the Official UK Singles chart.
Despite not reaching the top spot in the early 2000s, the song was considered a solid debut for the Spice Girls singer.
"If you touch me, I won't break/ Don't think of me that way/ I'm not such an innocent girl/ Don't wrap me up in cotton wool/ Upon a pedestal/ I'm not such an innocent girl," she sings.
'Not Such an Innocent Girl' featured on Victoria's debut album, 'VB', which also included her second single, 'A Mind of Its Own'.
The song is charting ahead of Bruno Mars' latest single, 'I Just Might', and RAYE's 'Where is My Husband!'.
I love that The UK & Spice Girls Fans have all come together to download Victoria Beckham’s - Not Such An Innocent Girl after 24 years ago when it was first released!😆 It needs to be her first solo number 1 single!!! #PoshSpice #VictoriaBeckham #NotSuchAnInnocentGirl #iTunes pic.twitter.com/KRxBjvKyvK— 𝓛𝓸𝓷𝓭𝓸𝓷 𝓛𝓪𝓭𝔂 🇬🇧🩵🪬✡︎🕊 (@ThatLondonLady) January 22, 2026
It's no surprise that the song is making a comeback, given her recent family drama.
Victoria, who has four children with football icon David Beckham, has been getting bad press for her alleged treatment of her eldest son, Brooklyn.
While Brooklyn accused both parents of treating his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, poorly, Victoria was mocked online because of what she allegedly did at their 2022 wedding.
Brooklyn accused her of cancelling Nicola's wedding dress at the last minute and ruining a special moment on their big day.
"My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance, to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me," he wrote.
However, what he said next left people in complete shock.
"She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."
The singer did not respond to her son's claims, which may have been a wise decision. One iconic song later, and Victoria is back in the public's good books.
"Victoria Beckham just proved something we keep forgetting. You don’t need to scream. You don’t need to clap back. You don’t need 'your truth' every six business days," one X user wrote.
"Brooklyn’s little wedding story sent Victoria’s 2001 single 'Not Such an Innocent Girl' surging back up the charts like it never left and suddenly everyone’s reliving Posh Spice's solo era and sharing clips like it’s 2001 again."
Victoria Beckham just proved something we keep forgetting.— Queen Esther (@XOQueenEsther) January 22, 2026
You don’t need to scream. You don’t need to clap back. You don’t need “your truth” every six business days.
Brooklyn’s little wedding story sent Victoria’s 2001 single Not Such an Innocent Girl surging back up the… pic.twitter.com/CltrFKgYCd
Watch Victoria Beckham's music video for 'Not Such an Innocent Girl' below.
