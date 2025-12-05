Tyra Banks spreads festive cheer with new holiday song

Model-turned-entrepreneur Tyra Banks is celebrating her 52nd birthday by releasing a holiday song.

The '90s supermodel shared her new single, 'Santa SMiZE, Santa SMiZE', on Thursday, December 4.

"It’s my birthday. But here’s my gift… to YOU! Introducing the Diva of the South Pole…Santa SMiZE! The holiday song is a bop," she said.

Banks coined the term smize during her popular 2000s show, 'America's Next Top Model'. She used the word to demonstrate how to smile with your eyes.

It has become part of her trademark, and she uses it for her business ventures, including her ice cream shop, Smize and Dream.

Banks hinted that 'Santa SMiZE, Santa SMiZE' is just the start of more to come.

"This is the beginning of a journey. Something I've been working on, and something that I'm so excited about."

Will her new holiday song dethrone Mariah Carey as the 'Queen of Christmas'?

Probably not, Banks certainly appears to be having the time of her life with her new single.



"You think you know Christmas. Do you really, though? Because ho, ho, ho is my cookie dough, dough dough. Diva of the South Pole here. Welcome to my show," she says in the intro.

Banks currently lives in Australia with her son, York Banks Asla, and her partner Louis Bélanger-Martin.

She moved to Sydney after spending a lot of time Down Under developing ice cream recipes.

“I just fell in love with it. Every time I went back, and went back … and the three countries that eat the most ice cream: America, New Zealand and Australia. So I was like, ‘I’m happy here and they love to eat some ice cream, so, are we going to do this family?’ And we did," she told 'Today with Jenna & Friends' in April.

When she's not serving up hot ice cream in Sydney, Banks is dancing her way through life and she hopes her new song will bring some joy to people's lives this festive season.

"I was trying to create a classic. Who knows? It's not for me to create that classic. It's for me to write it and put it into the world and see," she told People.

"I'm not a singer. I'm not a recording artist, but hopefully people will be inspired by 'shine bright, shine far, don't be shy, be a star' [from 2000's 'Life-Size'] and say, 'She sang something before!'"

Listen to 'Santa SMiZE, Santa SMiZE' below.