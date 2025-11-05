Tyla's new song 'Chanel' makes music history

The catchy song has gone viral on TikTok, with stars like Ciara participating in the 'Chanel' dance challenge.

Tyla co-wrote the 'Chanel' with Ian Kirkpatrick, Douglas Ford, Bardriia Bourelly and P2J.

The 23-year-old is reportedly the first artist to have a song simultaneously debut #1 on both singles charts.

Moliy's ' Body Go ' featuring Tyla is also featured in the top 10 of the UK chart.

It also reached the top spot on the UK's Official Afrobeats Chart, knocking Arya Starr and Rema 's 'Who's Dat Girl' off the poll position.

Tyla's latest single, 'Chanel', has made music history. The song debuted at No.1 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart.

Say you luh me 🫶🏽

It's not the first time Ciara has taken on a viral Tyla dance. In 2023, a pregnant Ciara nailed the 'Water' dance challenge.

'Chanel' was the talk of social media before its October 24 debut.

American rapper Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownle, accused Tyla of stealing the concept of the song from her.

Yung Miami claimed she played Tyla her song. Her song's lyrics say "take me to Chanel" while Tyla's version is "put me in Chanel".

While the songs don't sound anything alike, Yung Miami is convinced the South African singer "ran off" with her song.

Tyla has not addressed the rapper's claims. The singer is the queen of the Afrobeats charts.

In 2024, 'Water' was the number one song on the 'Billboard Year-End U.S. Afrobeats Songs of 2024' list.

Her singles, 'Truth or Dare', 'Jump' and 'ART' also featured in the top 10. Tyla was also the #1 Afrobeats artist of 2024 ahead of Tems, Rema, Burna Boy, Asake and Arya Starr.

Tyla shows no signs of slowing down. The 'Push 2 Start' hitmaker is currently working on her sophomore album.

The follow-up to her debut self-titled album is said to be a lot different from her previous music.

"When the album comes, it’s going to be such a totally different vibe than what people are expecting," she told Variety in August.

For now, Tyla is gearing up for her sold-out 'We Wanna Party' tour of Asia. The tour, which is named after her 'WWP' EP, kicks off in Tokyo, Japan, on November 11.

She will also visit cities in Thailand, China, Indonesia, Singapore, India, and the Philippines.

Tyla, Damiano David and Nile Rodgers' single, 'Talk To Me', is currently #6 on the ECR Top 40 With Styles (powered by Pick n Pay).

Listen to the ECR Top 40 every Saturday from 10am to 2pm.