Tyla wins second Grammy for 'Push 2 Start'

"Ladies and gentlemen, it’s my pleasure to introduce to you the beautiful Miss Tyla. Your 2x Grammy award-winning artist," an X user captioned a picture of the star on the red carpet.

The South African singer's 2023 smash hit, 'Water', won 'Best African Music Performance' at the 66th annual Grammy Awards.

The awards ceremony was hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, who returned for a sixth and final time .

Her hit song, ' Push 2 Start ', won 'Best African Music Performance' at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.

Tyla just received the best birthday present. Two days after turning 24, the singer won her second Grammy.

Tyla's 'Push 2 Start' single has won several awards, including 'Best Afrobeats' at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

Billboard crowned her 2025's #1 Afrobeats artist in America after ruling the charts last year with a whopping 11 songs.

Tyla's latest single, 'Chanel', is currently No.1 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart. Social media users are already predicting that she will win 'Best African Music Performance' next year as well.

"Tyla is likely to win this Grammy category thrice because there’s still 'Chanel' next year," one person remarked on X.

An Instagram user wrote, "Tyla sounds like what the voters love. If her current trending song, 'Chanel', gets nominated next year, she could win again."

Tyla attended the 2026 Grammys in a Dsquared2 dress complete with a stunning feather train.

While walking the red carpet, AP asked the 24-year-old if she feels pressure to carry Africa's Afrobeats legacy worldwide.

"Not really, I mean, there's a lot of us doing it, and we're all sharing the weight right now. If anything, it's exciting, and it's a blessing to be here right now.'

Tyla is already working on her next big career move. She is expected to release her second album in 2026.

"It's coming," she said when Entertainment Tonight asked her what other hit songs she has planned this year.

"Very, very hot. Very soon. My album is basically done. It's called 'A-pop', and it's going to be crazy."

Grammy #3 loading.