Tyla wins big at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

Tyla's fans love her to the moon (man) and back. The singer just added another MTV VMAs Moonman to her mantelpiece.

South African singer Tyla won 'Best Afrobeats' at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) for her hit song, 'Push 2 Start'. The VMAs were held on Sunday night at the UBS Arena in New York. Tyla walked the red carpet in a vintage Chanel dress from the '90s. Her hair was styled in a sleek bob. The 23-year-old won 'Best Afrobeats' for the second year in a row. 'Push 2 Start' peaked at No.1 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs Chart and the UK Afrobeats Singles Chart.

Tyla has arrived to the #VMAs red carpet.



🎥: Pop Crave

Tyla was nominated alongside some of the biggest Afrobeats songs of the year: Tems ft. Asake: 'Get It Right'

Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott: 'TaTaTa'

Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz: 'Piece Of My Heart'

Asake & Travis Scott: 'Active'

Rema: 'Baby (Is It A Crime)'

MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea: 'Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix)' Fan votes decided the winner in the category. Los Angeles-based director Aerin Moreno is the woman behind the 'Push 2 Start' visuals. The track's music video inspired a new Tyla dance. The 'Push 2 Start Dance' went viral on social media, with scores of people taking on the challenge.

2025 MTV VMAs winner Other big winners on the night include Mariah Carey. The 56-year-old won the first Moonman of her career. She won 'Best R&B' for her 2025 song, 'Type Dangerous'. Carey was also a special honoree on the night. Ariana Grande presented her with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Before giving her speech, the 'Hero' hitmaker pulled a Tyla by joking that her Moonman was "very heavy". Tyla has had problems carrying her awards in the past. Grande quickly rushed over and offered to hold it for her, but Carey declined. "She's so little and she's gonna hold it. You're the cutest. I love you. I'm so grateful for you, and I'm beyond proud of everything you've achieved, girl," Carey told her. Ricky Martin and Busta Rhymes also received special awards. Grande was also a 2025 MTV VMAs winner. Her video, 'Brighter Days Ahead,' won 'Video of the Year', and she was also awarded 'Best Pop'. Blackpink star Rosé made history at the ceremony. Her 2024 single, 'APT.' featuring Bruno Mars, won 'Song of the Year'. Mars also won 'Best Collaboration' for his song with Lady Gaga, 'Die With A Smile'. Gaga took home 'Artist of the Year' Sabrina Carpenter won 'Best Album' for 'Short n' Sweet' and 'Best Pop Artist', while Alex Warren was crowned 'Best New Artist'.