Tyla VS Yung Miami: Battle of the Chanel girlies

American rapper Yung Miami has accused Tyla of stealing the concept of her new song, but social media users aren't convinced.

American rapper Yung Miami has accused Tyla of stealing the concept of her new song, but social media users aren't convinced.

South African singer Tyla announced this week that her new single, 'Chanel,' will be released on October 24, and things took an unexpected turn. Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee, accused the 'Water' hitmaker of stealing her song. Tyla has been teasing her new song for a while, including a snippet shared on her Instagram page earlier this month. On Thursday, the 23-year-old shared the single's cover art. "This one is for all us girlies coz we deserve it all," she captioned the post.

In a preview of the song, Tyla sings the lyrics: 'Say you love me, put me in Chanel'. Yung Miami took to X to call Tyla out, accusing her of copying the lyrics to one of her songs. "This girl really ran off with my song and ion know how to feel about it mind you I played this song for this girl," the rapper wrote. She did not mention any names, but made it clear in other posts that her tweet was targeted at Tyla. "Take me to Chanel > put me in Chanel.” Yung Miami added that she "played her the song". However, fans pointed out that the two songs sound nothing alike, and the only thing they have in common is the Chanel mention. "One is a song [that] sounds very Nigerian/DRC vibes, the other is a bunch of shouting or heckling with derogatory terms," an X user commented. "One is cute, the other is aggressive and demanding. No copying here." Another tweep pointed out that Yung Miani took forever to drop her song, to which the rapper responded, "Don’t matter it’s my mf song!"

This girl really ran off with my song and ion know how to feel about it mind you I played this song for this girl 🤔🤔🤔 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) October 16, 2025

Take me to Chanel > put me in Chanel — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) October 16, 2025

Social media users told Yung Miami to take a chill pill because she does not own the word Chanel. "Yung Miami is accusing Tyla of stealing her song all because both have the word Chanel in it. She claims she played this song for Tyla before. Do you hear a resemblance? I don’t…" Tweeps also shared a snippet of both songs. Listen below. WARNING: The video below contains strong language.

Yung Miami is accusing Tyla of stealing her song all because both have the word Chanel in it 😂 she claims she played this song for tyla before. Do you hear a resemblance? I don’t… pic.twitter.com/bf6lbcIsur — 🫶🏾 (@thatonemaligirl) October 16, 2025

It's no secret that Tyla is a big Chanel fan. She was one of the VIP attendees at Chanel's Paris Fashion Week Show in March. The Grammy Award-winner looked fabulous in an all-pink ensemble from the luxury fashion brand. She was seated in the front row next to former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Other attendees included Jessica Alba, Camila Cabello and 'Bridgerton' actress Simone Ashley. Tyla also walked the red carpet at the 2025 MTV VMAs in a custom Chanel look.

Tyla stuns at the Chanel Paris Fashion Week Show. pic.twitter.com/LaSp9YaHWm — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 11, 2025

tyla promoting her new single “chanel” while dressed in chanel. iconic. ✨ pic.twitter.com/oScV6ty1z1 — tyla iconic (@tylaiconic) September 7, 2025