Tyla shines at 2025 Global Citizen Festival

Tyla had a full-circle moment at the 2025 Global Citizen Festival in New York.

In 2018, the 'Push 2 Start' singer was one of over 70,000 people who packed FNB Stadium in Johannesburg for the festival's Mandela 100 concert.

She watched in awe as Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Usher and Ed Sheeran brought the city of gold to a standstill.

Seven years later, the 23-year-old is headlining the festival alongside artists such as Cardi B, Shakira, Ayra Starr, and Blackpink's ROSÉ.

"It's actually crazy that I'm performing here," she told the Central Park audience.

"The first time I came to Global Citizen was when they came to South Africa. And I'm telling you it was a bargain. All I did was fill in a survey, and I saw Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Pharrell [Williams]."

The Grammy Award winner joked that she also saw Usher's buttcrack in 3D.

"And the fact that I'm on this stage is amazing. We're here for a good cause, so I want to see some hands. I want to see you guys make some noise. "