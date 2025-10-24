Tyla releases catchy new song 'Chanel'
Updated | By Music Reporter
Ladies, gather here. Tyla has a special message: How you say you love me? You ain't put me in Chanel.
Tyla makes her love of designer things known in her latest single, 'Chanel'.
The song and a music video were released on Friday, October 24. Tyla teamed up with Los Angeles-based director Aerin Moreno.
Moreno also helmed the 23-year-old's award-winning music video, 'Push 2 Start'.
You can't make a 'Chanel' music video without featuring pieces from the luxury French brand. One of the standout pieces from the music video is a Chanel Spring/Summer 2013 hula-hoop bag.
The opening scene shows Tyla wearing a Chanel quilted bomber jacket from the Fall/Winter 1991 collection, styled with Karl Lagerfeld accessories.
Ron Hartleben styled the Grammy-winning singer for the video shoot. He has worked with stars such as Sabrina Carpenter, Rachel Zegler and Teyana Taylor.
Tyla is clearly a Chanel girlie! "How you say you love me? You ain't put me in Chanel," Tyla sings in the catchy song.
Tyla previewed Chanel last month at the 2025 Global Citizen Festival in New York.
Social media users claimed they could hear Drake's voice in the teaser. However, the only person who has a rap verse is Tyla herself.
"I'm a big dog, baby, underdog, baby/ Self-made b***h, yeah, you can upgrade me/ Waistline crazy, mandem chase me/ Say you wan' see me, where you gon' take me?" she raps.
It's not the first time Tyla has shown off her rap skills. She surprised fans with her flow in her collaboration with Cardi B, 'Nice Guy'.
The song appears on Cardi B's new album, 'Am I The Drama?' "Never ever thought Tyla could flow like that. Girl ate the rap," an X user said.
Tyla hosted a brunch in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday and invited 25 women to celebrate the release of 'Chanel'.
They each received a personalised Chanel compact mirror.
“I’m here to spoil the girls. I’m putting you all in Chanel today,” she said, according to Billboard.
Tyla hosts a brunch for the girls to celebrate the release of her new single “Chanel” dropping tonight!— Rap Alert (@rapalert6) October 24, 2025
pic.twitter.com/Ol22RmnsIL
Watch Tyla's 'Chanel' music video below.
Image credit: YouTube/Tyla ('Chanel" music video)
