Tyla releases catchy new song 'Chanel'

Tyla makes her love of designer things known in her latest single, 'Chanel'.

The song and a music video were released on Friday, October 24. Tyla teamed up with Los Angeles-based director Aerin Moreno.

Moreno also helmed the 23-year-old's award-winning music video, 'Push 2 Start'.

You can't make a 'Chanel' music video without featuring pieces from the luxury French brand. One of the standout pieces from the music video is a Chanel Spring/Summer 2013 hula-hoop bag.

The opening scene shows Tyla wearing a Chanel quilted bomber jacket from the Fall/Winter 1991 collection, styled with Karl Lagerfeld accessories.

Ron Hartleben styled the Grammy-winning singer for the video shoot. He has worked with stars such as Sabrina Carpenter, Rachel Zegler and Teyana Taylor.

Tyla is clearly a Chanel girlie! "How you say you love me? You ain't put me in Chanel," Tyla sings in the catchy song.