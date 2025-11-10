Tyla reacts to 2026 Grammy nomination

'Water' hitmaker Tyla has scored her second Grammy nomination.

The Recording Academy has recognised the singer's hit single, 'Push 2 Start', in the 'Best African Music Performance' category.

Tyla earned her first-ever Grammy nomination in the category at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in February 2024.

She took home the award, becoming the youngest South African to win the prestigious trophy.

The 23-year-old reacted to the news of her latest nomination with four crying face emojis.

"@RecordingAcad, Thank youuuuu," she tweeted in another post.