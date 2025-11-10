Tyla reacts to 2026 Grammy nomination
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
South Africa's golden girl, Tyla, will face off against Burna Boy, Davido, Ayra Starr and more at next year's Grammys.
'Water' hitmaker Tyla has scored her second Grammy nomination.
The Recording Academy has recognised the singer's hit single, 'Push 2 Start', in the 'Best African Music Performance' category.
Tyla earned her first-ever Grammy nomination in the category at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in February 2024.
She took home the award, becoming the youngest South African to win the prestigious trophy.
The 23-year-old reacted to the news of her latest nomination with four crying face emojis.
"@RecordingAcad, Thank youuuuu," she tweeted in another post.
😭😭😭😭— Tyla (@Tyllaaaaaaa) November 7, 2025
💕 @RecordingAcad— Tyla (@Tyllaaaaaaa) November 7, 2025
Thank youuuuu https://t.co/pL3DuZh5u0
'Push 2 Start' is one of five songs up for 'Best African Music Performance'.
- 'Love' by Burna Boy
- 'With You' by Davido Featuring Omah Lay
- 'Hope & Love' by Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin
- 'Gimme Dat' by Ayra Starr featuring Wizkid
- 'PUSH 2 START' by Tyla
Tyla's smash hit has already won several awards, including a 2025 Video Music Award for 'Best Afrobeats'
The track reached the No.1 spot on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart. Aerin Moreno directed the award-winning music video.
Moreno also helmed Tyla's music video for her latest single, 'Chanel'.
The biggest nominees for the 2026 Grammys include Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter and Leon Thomas.
Lamar is leading the pack with nine nominations, followed by Lady Gaga with seven nominations.
Here's a look at who is nominated in some of the main categories.
Best New ArtistOlivia Dean
Katseye
The Marias
Addison Rae
Sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young
Album of the Year
'Debí Tirar Más Fotos': Bad Bunny
'Swag': Justin Bieber
'Man’s Best Friend': Sabrina Carpenter
'Let God Sort Em Out': Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
'Mayhem': Lady Gaga
'GNX': Kendrick Lamar
'Mutt': Leon Thomas
'Chromakopia': Tyler, the Creator
Song of the Year
'Abracadabra': Lady Gaga
'Anxiety': Doechii
'APT.': Rosé, Bruno Mars
'DtMF': Bad Bunny
'Golden' (KPop Demon Hunters): HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami
'Luther': Kendrick Lamar, SZA
'Manchild': Sabrina Carpenter
'Wildflower': Billie Eilish
Record of the Year
'DtMF': Bad Bunny
'Manchild': Sabrina Carpenter
'Anxiety': Doechii
'Wildflower': Billie Eilish
'Abracadabra': Lady Gaga
'Luther': Kendrick Lamar With SZA
'The Subway': Chappell Roan
'APT.': Rosé, Bruno Mars
Check out the complete nominations list on the GRAMMYs website. The 2026 ceremony will take place at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 1.
Image credit: YouTube/TYLA
