Tyla previews song from 'A-POP' album
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
The Tygers are ready for Tyla's African pop princess era.
Tyla is celebrating her recent win at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards by giving fans a preview of a song from her upcoming album, 'A-POP'.
The singer won her second Grammy on Sunday, February 1, in the 'Best African Music Performance' category.
She received a nod for her Billboard Hot 100 single, 'Push 2 Start'. The 24-year-old did not make it to the stage in time to receive her reward, but she did receive her gold-plated gramophone backstage.
During an interview with a Grammys reporter, Tyla officially unveiled the name of her second album, which she noted would drop during America's fall 2026 season.
The South African star has now given her fans, known as Tygers, a sneak peek of what they can expect from her upcoming project.
She shared a behind-the-scenes look at what went down at the Grammys, including a clip of the moment she learned she won.
"A-POP," the 'Water' hitmaker captioned the Instagram post. A new song played over the footage.
Tygers smell her next viral hit. "I'm SOOO seated for A-POP SZN," one of her fans commented
Another fan wrote, "Drop the song now." A third added, "This is a HIT."
'A-POP' is expected to cement Tyla's spot as 'Africa's Pop Princess'. The 'A' in the album's title reportedly stands for African. Her music blends pop, R&B and amapiano.
Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, Tyla says she is excited for her fans to hear her new album.
"Just to see how different it is, and what's this Tyla now. Yho guys, I've been through stuff. I feel like a woman... I'm more comfortable with it. I feel like the first album was very hectic; it was a rush, it was like all of a sudden, overnight craziness."
Tyla says she feels more settled this time around, which has helped her figure out the direction of her upcoming project.
'A-POP' does not yet have a release date.
"I'm just excited to start the journey to 'Tyla 2'."
