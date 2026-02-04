Tyla previews song from 'A-POP' album

Tyla is celebrating her recent win at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards by giving fans a preview of a song from her upcoming album, 'A-POP'.

The singer won her second Grammy on Sunday, February 1, in the 'Best African Music Performance' category.

She received a nod for her Billboard Hot 100 single, 'Push 2 Start'. The 24-year-old did not make it to the stage in time to receive her reward, but she did receive her gold-plated gramophone backstage.

During an interview with a Grammys reporter, Tyla officially unveiled the name of her second album, which she noted would drop during America's fall 2026 season.

The South African star has now given her fans, known as Tygers, a sneak peek of what they can expect from her upcoming project.

She shared a behind-the-scenes look at what went down at the Grammys, including a clip of the moment she learned she won.

"A-POP," the 'Water' hitmaker captioned the Instagram post. A new song played over the footage.

Tygers smell her next viral hit. "I'm SOOO seated for A-POP SZN," one of her fans commented

Another fan wrote, "Drop the song now." A third added, "This is a HIT."