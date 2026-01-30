Tyla performs 'Chanel' on 'The Tonight Show'

South African singer Tyla stopped by 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' to perform her Billboard Hot 100 hit, 'Chanel'.

The 23-year-old looked stylish in a ready-to-wear Chanel outfit during Tuesday night's show.

She performed solo without any of her usual backup dancers. The only prop on stage was a giant red shoe. This is Tyla's second time appearing on 'The Tonight Show'. In 2023, she sang her Grammy Award-winning single, 'Water'.

Tyla's performance comes a few days before the 2026 Grammys, which take place on Sunday, February 1.

She is nominated in the 'Best African Performance' category for her song, 'Push 2 Start'. She is vying for her second Grammy after winning her first award at the 66th annual awards show.

Burna Boy, Davido, Ayra Starr, Wizkid, Omah Lay, Eddy Kenzo and Mehran Matin are also nominees.

South African comedian Trevor Noah will host the ceremony for a sixth and final time before it moves to ABC and Disney+ in 2027.

Win or lose, 2026 is going to be a big year for Tyla, who is set to release her second album.

The album's title and release date have not been announced yet, but fans can expect a diverse selection of songs from the 'Queen of Popiano'.

“My music is a mixture—many different sounds and genres stitched and cut together into something made for me," she told Vogue China earlier this month.

'Chanel' is currently the No.1 song on the ECR Top 40 with Styles (powered by Pick n Pay).

Kick off your Saturday with the ECR Top 40 hosted every Saturday from 10am to 2pm.