Tyla talks 'T2': "This album is gonna be very fun"

Grammy Award-winning singer Tyla is adding the final touches to her sophomore album.

The 23-year-old took to Instagram to share what fans can expect from the follow-up to her 2024 album, 'TYLA'.

"This album is gonna be very fun," she said. "It's gonna be speaking about a lot of things that I felt throughout the year - not like deep."

Tyla is stepping into her pop girl era in a big way.

"Some of it might be layered, but more so just me, my life, what I've been feeling and what I've been experiencing. And just me being a 23-year-old girl in this big, big world as a pop star, as a South African pop star."

Her 'TYLA' album produced major hits such as 'Water', 'Truth or Dare', 'Jump', and 'ART'. A deluxe edition of the album, 'TYLA +', featured the award-winning song 'Push 2 Start'.

The single, released in October 2024, is nominated for 'Best African Music Performance' at the 2026 Grammy Awards, taking place in Los Angeles, California, on February 1.

South African comedian Trevor Noah will host the awards ceremony. This will be the sixth year the former 'Daily Show' star will be hosting the ceremony.

'Push 2 Start' also became Tyla's second song to make it onto the Billboard Hot 100 after 'Water'.

In July 2025, Tyla released her second EP, 'WWP (We Wanna Party)', which featured four songs: 'Dynamite' featuring Wizkid, 'Mr. Media', 'Is It' and 'Bliss.

She was named Billboard's top Afrobeats artist of 2025 for the second year in a row.

Tyla's latest single, 'Chanel', is currently charting at #55 on the Hot 100 in America. It's #3 on the ECR Top 40 with Styles (powered by Pick n Pay).

She has a second single on the chart. Her collaboration with Damiano David and Nile Rodgers, 'Talk to Me', is #14.

Tyla has not shared the title or release date of her upcoming album, which has been dubbed 'T2'. It is expected to drop sometime in 2026.