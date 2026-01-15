Trevor Noah returns as Grammys host for a sixth year

Trevor Noah is set to host the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.

The ceremony will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, February 1.

"Trevor Noah will return one final time as master of ceremonies of the 2026 Grammy Awards," the Recording Academy said in a statement.

"This will be Noah's sixth time as host of the Grammy Awards, and he will also serve as an executive producer."

Executive producer Ben Winston says he is "beyond thrilled" for Noah to return as host for one last hoorah.

"He’s been the most phenomenal host of the show. He’s so smart, so funny, and such a true fan of the artists and music. His impact on the show has been truly spectacular, and we can’t wait to do it together one last time," Winston said in a statement shared by CBS.

This will also be the last time the Grammys air on CBS in America before switching to ABC and Disney+ in 2027.

Since leaving 'The Daily Show' in 2022, the 41-year-old has been busy touring the world as a stand-up comedian and working on his Spotify podcast, 'What Now? with Trevor Noah'.

Noah is not the only South African entertainer taking centre stage at this year's ceremony. Singer Tyla is nominated in the 'Best African Music Performance' category for her hit single, 'Push 2 Start'.

The song has already won several awards, including 'Best Afrobeats' at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

American rapper Kendrick Lamar has received the most nominations. He is up for nine awards, including 'Album of the Year' for 'GNX'.

Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Leon Thomas, and Bad Bunny also have multiple nominations.