Trevor Noah reignites controversial marriage topic

"You cannot tell me that everyone was designed to live the same way, and that's why I'm saying our intimacy can be expressed in different ways."

Noah, who has previously been linked to model Jordyn Taylor , actress Minka Kelly , and singer Dua Lipa , says it is a case of different strokes for different folks.

"I think one of the biggest reasons people get divorced and relationships break up is because of this cohabiting bulls**t that we’ve come to believe is the way relationships are supposed to be."

Noah made it clear that he doesn't think couples should cohabitate. “I’m a big advocate for not living together ever, even if you’re married," he said.

He shared an old clip of himself discussing the issue during a 2019 interview on ' The Howard Stern Show '.

The former 'Daily Show' host has reignited a hot topic he started about nearly seven years ago: Should married couples live together?

South African comedian Trevor Noah isn't one to shy away from controversial discussions, which is why he has married couples in a huff, even though he has never walked down the aisle himself.

Social media users had a lot to say on the topic. Some slammed Noah's views outright. "I find it interesting when marital advice is coming from unmarried people," a man commented.

A woman said: "I love Trevor, no buts. [His] opinion in this case is coming from someone with a broken family, so it's not a surprising view, nor is it the wrong one. There are people who can live together and that's okay."

An overwhelming number of people also agreed with his controversial viewpoint. Some even shared their own experiences.

"I am right there with ya, Trevor! My partner and I live in separate flats in one house for 19 years now, it works very well - our kids live with me and only need to go upstairs to see their dad," one Facebook user said.

Another user commented: "I wholeheartedly believe this. Unfortunately, we bend to society pressure, which demands that we must marry and stay with someone. One of my beliefs is that marriage should be a 10yrs renewable contract upon agreement by the two parties involved."

Others pointed out that raising their children together while living separately could be a problem.

"If you are raising kids, they need both parents to see how relationships work—and it takes so much work! Otherwise, living separately probably works better for some."

Noah is not the only celebrity who has shared his thoughts on married couples living together.

Kourtney Kardashian decided not to live with her husband, Travis Barker, during the early stages of their marriage, in order to help their children from previous relationships adjust to their new life.

Gwyneth Paltrow and her second husband, Brad Falchuk, also decided to live apart during their first year of marriage for similar reasons.

However, the couple later regretted the decision. Paltrow has two children with ex-husband Chris Martin, while Falchuk also has two kids with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik.

"I think at the time, we really felt like we were doing the right thing," the actress said on a September episode of 'The Goop Podcast'.

"We were trying to kind of land the plane very, very gently and slowly and get everybody on board. But I'm not sure that it didn't just prolong that thing of like, we don't know what we're doing."

Falchuk agreed, saying he felt it gives the kids too much power.

"Which is the opposite of what you want to do. You want them to have agency, I think. Again, as you say, don't be prescriptive. I think them having agency is really important. But power, to actually keep these two adults from living together? I think it made them more uncomfortable and more like, 'Okay, this is not something that is solid.'"