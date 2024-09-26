Travis Barker is disappointed that someone leaked a photo of his son

Not all parents are comfortable sharing images of their children online.

In fact, some social media experts advise that images of children should not be shared online without their consent. This is to protect the children's right to privacy and to protect them against online dangers.

Celebrities also face higher risks around their families, which is why some choose to keep their children out of the spotlight.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian welcomed their son in November.

The couple has not shared any images of their son online, but recently someone leaked a photo of the 10-month-old boy. Travis expressed his disappointment in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal.

The drummer told the publication: “Unfortunately, someone finally got a photo of him."

He explained that he and Kourtney had agreed to keep their son out of the spotlight.

“We’d rather keep him out of the spotlight,” he told the publication.

The Blink-182 drummer said he regrets sharing images of his other kids online without their permission.

“If I could do everything different, I would have done the same thing with my [older] kids. I think it’s weird to grow up and you’re 15 or 12, and you’re like, ‘Mom, you posted this of me?'”

