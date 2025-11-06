South Africans celebrate the return of 'Top Billing'

South Africa's favourite lifestyle show, 'Top Billing', is returning to the small screen six years after it was taken off air. The TV show was cancelled in 2019 after 25 years.

"WE'RE BACK! #TopBilling new season launching Summer 2026 on S3," a message on 'Top Billings' official Instagram page read.

TV presenter Basetsana Kumalo shared a special message about the magazine show's return.

"It's very exciting that 'Top Billing' is coming back on screens. 'Top Billing' is part of South Africa's pop culture. It's a legacy brand, a show that many people grew up watching," she said.

"The last six years, there have been huge requests from audiences across the board - young and old - to say bring back 'Top Billing'."

Kumalo was one of several high-profile presenters who helped make the show a hit. Michael Mol, Ursula Stapelfeldt, Jo-Ann Strauss, and Simba Mhere had viewers dreaming of a life of luxury.

Bonang Matheba and Ayanda Thabethe were also in the presenter line-up.

S3, previously known as SABC 3, has recommissioned the show. 'Top Billing' is set to make its return in March 2026.

South Africans couldn't be more thrilled. "The show that allowed us to dare to DREAM!" one Instagram user said.

Some are excited that a new generation will be introduced to the show.

"Many of us grew up watching this show! It gave us authentic aspirational content well before social media even existed & emboldened us to dream BIG! May this new era also inspire the next generation!"

A third person wrote: "In such dark times we need these authentic stories in order to dream and see what’s possible! We all grew up aspiring to have a 'top billing wedding' and owning a 'top billing house'. So excited!"

To celebrate its return, 'Top Billing' will air a reunion special on Thursday, November 27.

Ryle De Morny, Jonathan Boynton-Lee, and Fezile Mkhize will "take a road trip to celebrate life, friendship and SA’s most beautiful beaches".