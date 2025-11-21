Tee Xaba's new family reality show is a story worth telling

Buckle up, Mzansi, because there is a new family reality show hitting our screens starring Tee Xaba, her father and some of his 20-plus children.

Durban-born star Tee Xaba is a multifaceted woman. She's an actress, singer, dancer and radio personality. There's another side to her that people rarely get to see - her life away from the spotlight, but that's about to change. Tee and her family are starring in Mzansi Magic's new reality show, 'Being a Xaba', and it is going to be a rollercoaster ride. Viewers will get a front-row seat to her unique family dynamic, which includes her father, Bishop VJ Xaba, who, according to a teaser clip, has "about 23 children".



We chatted to Tee about what people can expect from the show. If there is one thing we have learnt about reality shows from 'The Kardashians', viewers can expect drama galore, but there is also a lot of healing and growth for the family. Tee says it is a family story worth telling, and who better to tell it than the Xabas. "I have always loved telling stories," she says. "I grew up watching reality TV, starting with Rev Run’s family, then Kimora Lee Simmons, the 'Housewives' franchises, and later TLC shows like 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo', 'Sister Wives' and 'Kate Plus 8', to name a few."

Reality TV shaped me. It taught me about honesty, family dynamics, humour and showing life as it truly is. - Tee Xaba

Tee studied English, Media, and Performance at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), which deepened her love for the arts. She has always wanted her own show and has developed numerous ideas over the years. "The content I loved most was always rooted in family and in being real." Her ideas didn't quite pan out, but Tee didn't give up on her dream. A conversation with her father earlier this year set everything into motion. "I approached my dad with the idea for a show about our family. I didn’t expect him to agree, but he did. That moment started a journey we knew would not be easy," she says. "We understood that it would challenge us and ask a lot from everyone, but we also knew it was necessary if we wanted healing and growth."

Tee hopes the show will help bring her family together. While her father has many children, she is her mother's only child. "My dad has children spread across the country, and for a long time we have existed in separate corners of each other’s lives. Being a Xaba is an attempt to change that. It is a chance to bring us together and face our story honestly. It is about unity, truth and learning each other again." Things will no doubt get rocky along the way, but for Tee, the end goal is simple. "This show is not about perfection. It is about trying. It is about showing up for each other even when it’s uncomfortable. It is about choosing connection over silence." We don't know what's in store for the family, but one thing's certain - you’ll fall in love with the Xabas. "We cannot wait for South Africa to take this journey with us and experience what being a Xaba truly means," Tee says.

'Being a Xaba' premieres on Mzansi Magic (channel 161) on Sunday, 23 November, at 19:00. You do not want to miss out!

Image credit: Supplied