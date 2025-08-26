Teacher uses Drake songs to get kids fired up for math class
Updated | By Music Reporter
Math + Drake = a fun time in the classroom.
While many children dread going to their math lesson, learners in Natalie Kaczmarski's class can't wait to start.
The Indiana teacher has a unique way of welcoming them to her lesson, and it starts with a Drake song.
Kaczmarski went viral after sharing a TikTok video of herself changing the lyrics of the Canadian rapper's hit song, Nokia.
Drake released the track in February 2025 as the second single from his joint album with PartyNextDoor, 'Some Sexy Songs 4 U'.
It quickly raced to the top 10 in America, Canada and South Africa.
"Who's callin' my phone?/ Is it Stacy? (Who's callin' my phone?)/ Is it Becky? (Who's callin' my phone?)/ Is it Keisha? (Who's callin' my phone?)/ Is it Ellie? (Who's callin' my phone?)/ Was it Dani? (Who's callin' my phone?)," Drake and music producer Elkan rap in the chorus.
Kaczmarski put an academic twist on the song for her class.
"Who’s ready for class? Who, who, who, who? Is it geometry, is it honours, is it algebra, is it math lab, is it SRT? Who’s awake to function?” she sings.
Miss Kacz, as her pupils call her, also urges them not to use their cellphones or ChatGPT because she can teach math easily.
"You want some good grades, then lock in some."
Her class gave her a round of applause at the end of her performance. The video has been viewed over a million times on TikTok, and thousands of people have commented.
"Already know she's a fire teacher," one TikToker wrote.
Despite some people finding her "performance" cringeworthy, most praised her for making education fun.
"Nah, she's cooking. Why y’all hating?"
@nataliekacz4 Drake+Math, not too shabby🎶📚 My version of Rich Baby Daddy 🤑👶🏼🦉 @drakerelated_ @Sexyy Red #teachertok #teachersoftiktok #firstdayofschool #FYP #mathteacher #teacherrap #richbabydaddy ♬ original sound - natkacz
It's not the first time Miss Kacz has gone viral. In 2024, she sang Drake's 'Rich Baby Daddy' for her classroom.
That video was watched over 20 million times.
"Very mindful, very respectful, very demure," a TikTok user commented.
"This just might be Drake’s ghostwriter," a second user teased.
Some joked that she might have something stronger than water in the Stanley mug on her desk.
If Kaczmarski needs new material for her next class, she will do well to try Drake's latest single, 'What Did I Miss?'
Released in July, the song is already racing up the charts. It's currently at #11 on the ECR Top 40 with Styles.
Listen to the Top 40 every Saturday from 10am to 2pm for hot gossip, the latest in music, and back-to-back chart-toppers.
Main image credit: Instagram/@champagnepapi
