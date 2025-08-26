Teacher uses Drake songs to get kids fired up for math class

While many children dread going to their math lesson, learners in Natalie Kaczmarski's class can't wait to start.

The Indiana teacher has a unique way of welcoming them to her lesson, and it starts with a Drake song.

Kaczmarski went viral after sharing a TikTok video of herself changing the lyrics of the Canadian rapper's hit song, Nokia.

Drake released the track in February 2025 as the second single from his joint album with PartyNextDoor, 'Some Sexy Songs 4 U'.

It quickly raced to the top 10 in America, Canada and South Africa.

"Who's callin' my phone?/ Is it Stacy? (Who's callin' my phone?)/ Is it Becky? (Who's callin' my phone?)/ Is it Keisha? (Who's callin' my phone?)/ Is it Ellie? (Who's callin' my phone?)/ Was it Dani? (Who's callin' my phone?)," Drake and music producer Elkan rap in the chorus.

Kaczmarski put an academic twist on the song for her class.

"Who’s ready for class? Who, who, who, who? Is it geometry, is it honours, is it algebra, is it math lab, is it SRT? Who’s awake to function?” she sings.

Miss Kacz, as her pupils call her, also urges them not to use their cellphones or ChatGPT because she can teach math easily.

"You want some good grades, then lock in some."

Her class gave her a round of applause at the end of her performance. The video has been viewed over a million times on TikTok, and thousands of people have commented.

"Already know she's a fire teacher," one TikToker wrote.

Despite some people finding her "performance" cringeworthy, most praised her for making education fun.

"Nah, she's cooking. Why y’all hating?"