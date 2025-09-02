Taylor Swift's new album is already breaking records

Taylor Swift's new album is one month away from its release date, and it is already breaking records.

According to Spotify, the 'Cruel Summer' singer's upcoming music project, 'The Life of a Showgirl', is the most pre-saved album Countdown Page in Spotify history.

Swift's 12th studio album will be released on Friday, October 3. Swift's 2024 album, 'The Tortured Poets Department' (TTPD), previously held the record.

"Taylor Swift is the music industry," an X user remarked.

Another X user wrote, "Already? Dang! The whole [of] September is still left. 1st day streams are going to be mind-blowing. I think it may beat TTPD streams now."

'The Tortured Poets Department' recorded a whopping 300-million-plus first-day streams in April 2024, becoming the first album to achieve the feat.

The album broke several other records on Spotify and Apple Music, including the fastest to reach one billion streams.