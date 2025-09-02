Taylor Swift's new album is already breaking records
Updated | By Music Reporter
'The Life of a Showgirl' is one of the most anticipated albums of the year.
Taylor Swift's new album is one month away from its release date, and it is already breaking records.
According to Spotify, the 'Cruel Summer' singer's upcoming music project, 'The Life of a Showgirl', is the most pre-saved album Countdown Page in Spotify history.
Swift's 12th studio album will be released on Friday, October 3. Swift's 2024 album, 'The Tortured Poets Department' (TTPD), previously held the record.
"Taylor Swift is the music industry," an X user remarked.
Another X user wrote, "Already? Dang! The whole [of] September is still left. 1st day streams are going to be mind-blowing. I think it may beat TTPD streams now."
'The Tortured Poets Department' recorded a whopping 300-million-plus first-day streams in April 2024, becoming the first album to achieve the feat.
The album broke several other records on Spotify and Apple Music, including the fastest to reach one billion streams.
❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/I50tuVPmHV— Spotify (@Spotify) September 1, 2025
'The Life of a Showgirl' is the most anticipated album of 2025.
The 12-track album features a guest appearance from Sabrina Carpenter. She appears on the album's title track.
Fans are already trying to decipher the meaning of the songs.
Some fans believe track six, 'Ruin the Friendship', is about Swift's former best friend, Blake Lively. The pair allegedly had a falling out this year.
However, many also believe the song is about her fiancé, NFL star Travis Kelce, and how they went from friends to lovers.
Swift rarely confirms who her songs are about, and we doubt this time will be any different.
October 3 couldn't come soon enought for Swifties.
