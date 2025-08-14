Taylor Swift's new album features Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift has shared new details about her new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl'.

The 'Anti-Hero' singer talked about her upcoming project on the latest episode of the 'New Heights' podcast, which is hosted by her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason.

Swift shared a teaser of the album ahead of the episode, revealing only its title. The 35-year-old unveiled the album's cover art and its full tracklist.

Swift revealed that she worked on the album while she was in Europe for her historic 'The Eras Tour'.

Travis applauded her work ethic. "How on earth did she do this on the tour is still blowing my mind," he said.

"I just love it a lot. I love music," Swift replied. She told the brothers that she recorded the album during tour breaks.

"I would do, like, three shows in a row, I'd have three days off. I'd fly to Sweden, go back to the tour. I was physically exhausted at this point of the tour, but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating."

Travis added that she was "literally living the life of a showgirl".

"That's why I called it that. Nailed it!" she told him. Swift's 12th studio album features 12 songs, including the title track, which features Sabrina Carpenter.

Here's a look at the complete tracklist.

1. The Fate of Ophelia

2. Elizabeth Taylor

3. Opalite

4. Father Figure

5. Eldest Daughter

6. Ruin the Friendship

7. Actually Romantic

8. Wi$h Li$t

9. Wood

10. CANCELLED!

11. Honey

12. The Life of a Showgirl (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)