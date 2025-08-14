Taylor Swift's new album features Sabrina Carpenter
And, baby, that’s show business for you... Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter are teaming up on a new song.
Taylor Swift has shared new details about her new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl'.
The 'Anti-Hero' singer talked about her upcoming project on the latest episode of the 'New Heights' podcast, which is hosted by her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason.
Swift shared a teaser of the album ahead of the episode, revealing only its title. The 35-year-old unveiled the album's cover art and its full tracklist.
Swift revealed that she worked on the album while she was in Europe for her historic 'The Eras Tour'.
Travis applauded her work ethic. "How on earth did she do this on the tour is still blowing my mind," he said.
"I just love it a lot. I love music," Swift replied. She told the brothers that she recorded the album during tour breaks.
"I would do, like, three shows in a row, I'd have three days off. I'd fly to Sweden, go back to the tour. I was physically exhausted at this point of the tour, but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating."
Travis added that she was "literally living the life of a showgirl".
"That's why I called it that. Nailed it!" she told him. Swift's 12th studio album features 12 songs, including the title track, which features Sabrina Carpenter.
Here's a look at the complete tracklist.
1. The Fate of Ophelia
2. Elizabeth Taylor
3. Opalite
4. Father Figure
5. Eldest Daughter
6. Ruin the Friendship
7. Actually Romantic
8. Wi$h Li$t
9. Wood
10. CANCELLED!
11. Honey
12. The Life of a Showgirl (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)
The album was produced by Swedish record producers Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster, known as Shellback.
Martin is behind some of the biggest pop songs in history, including Britney Spears' '...Baby One More Time', NSYNC's 'It's Gonna Be Me', and the Backstreet Boys' 'I Want It That Way.'
He also produced songs on Swift's 1989 album, including 'Shake It Off' and 'Blank Space.' Martin also worked on her 2012 album, 'Red' and 2017's 'Reputation'.
Swift also talked about why she chose the colour orange as the theme for her new album.
"It feels like energetically how my life has felt, and this album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant.
"It's a record that I made with my mentor, Max Martin, and Shellback. The three of us have made some of my favourite songs...We've made songs that I'm so proud of," she added,
"We've never made an album before where it's just the three of us, there's no other collaborations. It's just the three of us making a focused album. It felt like catching lightning in a bottle."
It's been a while since the trio worked together, but Swift has promised fans that they can expect fireworks.
"When I was on tour in Stockholm, I had Martin come out to the show. I was talking to him, and I was like, 'I feel like we could knock it out of the park... I essentially said to him, I want to be as proud of an album as I am of The Eras Tour. He was like, 'Do you understand what kind of pressure that is?' I was like, 'Yeah, let's go.'"
'The Life of a Showgirl' will be released on October 3.
Travis and Kelce also asked her about getting her music masters back after years of fighting, and what it was like wrapping up one of the biggest tours in history.
Watch the full episode below.
