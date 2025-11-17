Taylor Swift's 'Fate of Ophelia' continues to dominate the charts
Updated | By Music Reporter
The 'Fate of Ophelia' remains the number one on several charts around the world weeks after its release.
Taylor Swift's latest single, 'The Fate of Ophelia', continues to rule the charts in America and the UK.
The song, released on October 3, remains at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It is also the top song on the Official Singles Chart.
It has successfully fought off 'Golden', a song that featured on Netflix's popular animated movie 'Kpop Demon Hunters', and Olivia Dean's 'Man I Need'.
The song's music video is also pulling big numbers on YouTube. It has been watched over 121 million times on the video platform since October 6.
'The Fate of Ophelia' is the lead song on Swift's 12th studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl'. The album is also making chart history.
It has spent six weeks straight on the Billboard 200 albums chart. According to Billboard, the album sold 110,000 equivalent album units (week ending November 13).
It is one of only two albums released in 2025 to spend its first six weeks at the top of the chart.
"Thank you for going out to celebrate this project in the movie theaters, investing in vinyl, streaming, watching the video, buying CDs, reading the poems I wrote inside the packaging, and immersing yourselves in 'The Life of a Showgirl'," she wrote after the album debuted at No.1.
"I’ll cherish this feeling forever. Just wow. Thank you for the lovely bouquet."
“The Fate of Ophelia” remains at #1 on Global Spotify for a 43rd day on top with 7,403,874 streams. Even in saturday, Ophelia had 1 million more streams than #2 song on chart. pic.twitter.com/x5pEkHQ3NG— Taylor Swift Charts (@TChartSwift) November 16, 2025
Despite releasing just one single, several songs from Swift's album are also charting on the Hot 100, including 'Opalite', 'Elizabeth Taylor, 'Father Figure' and 'Wi$h Li$t' based on substantial streaming numbers.
According to The Sun, the 14x Grammy Award winner is allegedly flying to the UK this week to shoot the music video for 'Elizabeth Taylor'.
“Taylor is super excited to be back in London filming for her new music video," a source told the publication.
"Elizabeth Taylor is a British icon and Taylor wants to pay homage by shooting scenes in the capital."
Swift has not announced her next single yet, but fans are crossing fingers that 'Opalite' and the album's title track, featuring Sabrina Carpenter, will also get visuals.
Until then, they can enjoy the visualiser Swift shared for the acoustic version of 'The Fate of Ophelia'.
'The Fate of Ophelia' is currently at #2 on the ECR Top 40 with Styles (powered by Pick n Pay), while Damiano David, Nile Rodgers and Tyla's hit single, 'Talk to Me', claims the #1 spot.
