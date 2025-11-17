Taylor Swift's 'Fate of Ophelia' continues to dominate the charts

Taylor Swift's latest single, 'The Fate of Ophelia', continues to rule the charts in America and the UK.

The song, released on October 3, remains at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It is also the top song on the Official Singles Chart.

It has successfully fought off 'Golden', a song that featured on Netflix's popular animated movie 'Kpop Demon Hunters', and Olivia Dean's 'Man I Need'.

The song's music video is also pulling big numbers on YouTube. It has been watched over 121 million times on the video platform since October 6.

'The Fate of Ophelia' is the lead song on Swift's 12th studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl'. The album is also making chart history.

It has spent six weeks straight on the Billboard 200 albums chart. According to Billboard, the album sold 110,000 equivalent album units (week ending November 13).

It is one of only two albums released in 2025 to spend its first six weeks at the top of the chart.

"Thank you for going out to celebrate this project in the movie theaters, investing in vinyl, streaming, watching the video, buying CDs, reading the poems I wrote inside the packaging, and immersing yourselves in 'The Life of a Showgirl'," she wrote after the album debuted at No.1.

"I’ll cherish this feeling forever. Just wow. Thank you for the lovely bouquet."