Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting married

Taylor Swift said yes to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. They are engaged after two years of dating.

The lovebirds announced the news in a joint Instagram post. It shows the moment Kelce proposed in a garden decorated with white and pink flower arrangements.

The post also includes a close-up picture of Swift's engagement ring.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," they said. In just six hours, the post was liked over 21 million times.

According to several reports, Kelce designed the 'Old Mine Brilliant Cut' diamond ring with jewellery designer Kindred Lubeck.

The couple's engagement news comes less than two weeks after they appeared in their first interview together.

Swift was a guest on Kecle and his brother Jason's 'New Heights' podcast. She announced her 12th studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl'.

During the episode, the pair talked about how they met.

"I owe a lot to this podcast. This podcast got me a boyfriend," Swift joked. "Ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app about two years ago."

Before they started dating, Kelce attended one of the 'Cruel Summer' singer's 'Eras Tour' concerts in July 2023. He also made her a personalised bracelet with his number on it.

Unfortunately, he didn't get to meet the music superstar that night. He recounted the story on an episode of his podcast.

"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings."

He didn't get to shoot his shot at her show, but a clip from his podcast went viral on social media, which led to them eventually meeting.

Swift was spotted at a Chiefs game a few months later, and the rest is history!

She appreciated the efforts he made to meet her, calling it romantic.

"If this guy isn't crazy, which is a big if, this is sort of what I have been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager," she said on 'New Heights'.

"It was wild, but it worked. I am glad it worked."

The 35-year-old added that Kelce is the "good kind of crazy".

"The way that he can make me laugh immediately about normal things. Travis is just a vibe booster in everyone's life that he's in. He's like a human exclamation point."