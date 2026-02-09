Taylor Swift's '90s-inspired 'Opalite' music video breaks records

Taylor Swift's 'Opalite' music video features a surprising cast.

The video premiered on YouTube on Sunday, February 8 - two days after debuting exclusively on Apple Music and Spotify.

It broke Apple Music's record for most-viewed music video in its first 24 hours. Spotify also reports that 'Opalite' became the most-streamed music video in a single day.

Swift says she got the idea for the 90s-inspired visuals after her appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show'. She stopped by the UK show in October last year to promote her 12th studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl'.

During the show, Irish actor Domhnall Gleeson joked that he wanted to appear in one of the singer's music videos.

"My favorite part about writing is that first spark of an idea. It can happen at any time, for any reason," the singer wrote on Instagram.

"The idea for the Opalite music video crash landed into my imagination when I was doing promo for The Life of a Showgirl. I was a guest on one of my favorite shows, @TheGrahamNortonShowOfficial," she continued.

"For those of you who aren’t familiar, it’s a UK late night show where Graham Norton (the insanely charismatic and lovable host) invites a random group of actors, entertainers, musicians, etc to be on his show and we all sit there and chat like it’s a dinner party. They even serve wine."

Swift was a guest on the show alongside Gleeson, Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith and Lewis Capaldi.

"I remember thinking I got ridiculously lucky with the group I was paired with... All people whose work I’ve admired from afar.

"When we were all talking during the broadcast, Domhnall made a light-hearted joke about wanting to be in one of my music videos. He’s Irish! He was joking! Except that in that moment during the interview, I was instantly struck with an *idea*."