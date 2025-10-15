Taylor Swift celebrates 'Life of a Showgirl' making music history

Taylor Swift's new album, 'The Life of the Showgirl,' has had the biggest first week in US history.

The album, which was released on October 3, sold over four million equivalent album units. She broke a record set by English singer Adele's '25' album 10 years ago.

Swift has come a long way since her debut self-titled album, which sold less than 100,000 units in its first week.

"I’ll never forget how excited I was in 2006 when my first album sold 40,000 copies in its first week. I was 16 and couldn’t even fathom that that many people would care enough about my music to invest their time and energy into it," she said on Instagram.

A lot has changed since then. The 35-year-old is now a billionaire with 15 #1 albums and 14 Grammys.

"Here we are, all these years later and a hundred times that many people showed up for me this week. I have 4 million thank you’s I want to send to the fans, and 4 million reasons to feel even more proud of this album than I already was," Swift continued.

"Thank you for going out to celebrate this project in the movie theaters, investing in vinyl, streaming, watching the video, buying CDs, reading the poems I wrote inside the packaging, and immersing yourselves in 'The Life of a Showgirl'."

The singer says she will "cherish this feeling forever".

Swift has another dozen reasons to celebrate. All 12 songs from her album charted in the top 12 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Here's a look at how the songs ranked on the chart:

1. 'The Fate of Ophelia'

2. 'Opalite'

3. 'Elizabeth Taylor'

4. 'Father Figure'

5. 'Wood'

6. 'Wi$h Li$t'

7. 'Actually Romantic'

8. 'The Life of a Showgirl' ft. Sabrina Carpenter

9. 'Eldest Daughter'

10. 'Cancelled'

11. 'Ruin the Friendship'

12. 'Honey'