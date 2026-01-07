Taylor Swift's 'Fate of Ophelia' reclaims No.1 spot

'The Fate of Ophelia' is now Taylor Swift's longest-leading solo single on America's main songs chart.

The track has reclaimed the top spot on the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking its ninth week at #1 since its release in October.

It has surpassed her previous hit, 2022's 'Anti-Hero', which spent eight weeks at No.1.

According to Billboard, 'The Fate of Ophelia' recorded over 18 million official streams in the U.S. from December 26 to January 1.

It was at #28 in the previous week. Christmas songs dominated the Hot chart in December, taking over the entire top 24 at one point.

Mariah Carey's 1994 classic, 'All I Want For Christmas Is You', ruled the charts during the festive season. It added three more weeks at number one to its chart history.

'All I Want For Christmas' is now the longest-leading Hot 100 number one in history, extending its record to 22 nonconsecutive weeks.

Carey also extended her record for most weeks at No.1 for a total of 101 weeks across 19 songs.

'The Fate of Ophelia' is the lead single on Swift's 12th studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl'.

The album, which sold over four million album-equivalent units in its first week, was the biggest album of 2025.

Swift is reportedly gearing up to release the next single from her album. Late last year, she was spotted in London, allegedly for a secret music video shoot.

Fans are predicting that "Elizabeth Taylor' or 'Opalite', which is reportedly about her fiancé, Travis Kelce, will be her next release.

'The Fate of Ophelia' is currently #14 on the ECR Top 40 with Styles. 'Opalite' is at #6. Kick off your Saturday with the ECR Top 40 from 10am to 2pm (powered by Pick n Pay).