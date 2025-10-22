Taylor Swift reacts to 'Elizabeth Taylor' and Backstreet Boys mashup

Taylor Swift's new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' features only one artist, but if fans had their way, the Backstreet Boys would have been on the tracklist.

A mashup of Swift's 'Elizabeth Taylor' and the 90s boy band's hit single, 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back)' has gone viral online.

AJ McLean shared a video of himself reacting to the mashup on Instagram.

"Come on now, you know one of us had to! @taylorswift," he captioned the clip.

An excited Swift gave the mashup her seal of approval. She made her thoughts known in the comments section.

"OH HI AJ OH MY GOD," she wrote. Swift's comment received over 145,000 likes.

Elizabeth Taylor's official Instagram page also praised the mashup. 'Love!' the page commented.

Social media users also love the unofficial remix and hope Swift gets to work with the Backstreet Boys.

"The millennial moms who grew up obsessed with BSB and now love Taylor want to hear more of this epic remix!" one person wrote.

Another added: "As a BSB fan for 28 yrs and Taylor for 19...damn, this is the collab I never knew we needed!"

A third person said: "This is what every millennial needs right now."