Taylor Swift reacts to 'Elizabeth Taylor' and Backstreet Boys mashup
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
Every millennial needs to hear this 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back)' and 'Elizabeth Taylor' mashup.
Taylor Swift's new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' features only one artist, but if fans had their way, the Backstreet Boys would have been on the tracklist.
A mashup of Swift's 'Elizabeth Taylor' and the 90s boy band's hit single, 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back)' has gone viral online.
AJ McLean shared a video of himself reacting to the mashup on Instagram.
"Come on now, you know one of us had to! @taylorswift," he captioned the clip.
An excited Swift gave the mashup her seal of approval. She made her thoughts known in the comments section.
"OH HI AJ OH MY GOD," she wrote. Swift's comment received over 145,000 likes.
Elizabeth Taylor's official Instagram page also praised the mashup. 'Love!' the page commented.
Social media users also love the unofficial remix and hope Swift gets to work with the Backstreet Boys.
"The millennial moms who grew up obsessed with BSB and now love Taylor want to hear more of this epic remix!" one person wrote.
Another added: "As a BSB fan for 28 yrs and Taylor for 19...damn, this is the collab I never knew we needed!"
A third person said: "This is what every millennial needs right now."
Social media user Lydia Getachew created the mashup.
"My brain immediately heard the drop in 'Elizabeth Taylor', and I was like, wait, the bass is giving a drop in BSB...lo&behold, Max Martin produced both songs!" she wrote.
Max Martin and Shellback produced 'The Life of a Girl'. Martin has written several Backstreet Boys songs, including 'I Want It That Way', 'Larger Than Life' and 'Shape of My Heart'.
The Swedish producer also produced Britney Spears' debut single, '...Baby One More Time'. He has worked with Usher, P!nk, Avril Lavigne, Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera, NSYNC, and more.
Swift revealed what it was like working with Martin and Shellback in an interview the 'New Heights' podcast.
"The three of us have made some of my favourite songs...We've made songs that I'm so proud of," she said.
"We've never made an album before where it's just the three of us, there's no other collaborations. It's just the three of us making a focused album. It felt like catching lightning in a bottle."
Swift's new album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and is on track to spend a third consecutive week on the top spot.
Listen to Getachew's mashup below.
