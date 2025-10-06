Taylor Swift drops self-directed 'Fate of Ophelia' music video
Updated | By Music Reporter
The singer channels her inner showgirl for the first music video from her new album.
The singer channels her inner showgirl for the first music video from her new album.
Taylor Swift has released the music video for her new song, 'The Fate of Ophelia'. The track is the lead single from her album, 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Swift held a world premiere for the video at official release parties held at cinemas over the weekend. The 89-minute event included behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the video.
'The Official Release Party of a Showgirl' raced to the top of the box office with a reported $33 million plus in sales.
It beat the weekend hauls of Leonardo DiCaprio's 'One Battle After Another' and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 'The Smashing Machine', which are #2 and #3, respectively.
After the three-day cinema event, Swift debuted the self-directed music video on YouTube.
"Writing, rehearsing, directing and shooting the music video for 'The Fate of Ophelia' was the thrill of a lifetime because I got to be reunited with my Eras Tour family," she wrote on Instagram.
The 35-year-old included multiple pictures from the set in her carousel.
"I wanted each one-take scene to feel like a live performance and remind us all of how it felt to be at those shows together. Making every moment count. It’s a journey through the chaotic world of show business."
Swift also thanked her team for keeping the video a secret.
"I loved working with @rpstam, @ethantobman and @nopenother to dream up these visuals. A huge thank you to this massive cast who kept it 💯 and also kept the secret of this video even existing."
'The Fate of Ophelia' is one of the many songs dedicated to Swift's fiancée, Travis Kelce.
"Keep it one hundred on the land, thе sea, the sky/ Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes/ Don't care where the hell you've been 'cause now, you're mine/ It's about to be the sleepless night you've been dreaming of/ The fate of Ophelia," she sings.
The music video was viewed over seven million times in less than nine hours.
"This might be her best [music video] yet, the visuals, the choreography, the storytelling, the wigs, everything is so on point, and when you say you can’t be amazed, this woman just does it again," one YouTuber commented.
Another use wrote, "I am in AWE of how they built the sets and all the dancers and the costumes."
Watch Taylor Swift's 'The Fate of Ophelia' music video below.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Image credit: YouTube/ Taylor Swift
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Show's Stories
-
Domestic Partnership Bill: A guide for unmarried couples in South Africa
The Domestic Partnership Bill is still in its draft form in SA and many ...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Smart meter rollout begins across KwaZulu-Natal to modernise energy use and end load reduction
Eskom’s smart meter rollout in KwaZulu-Natal begins this week, promising...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago