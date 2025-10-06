Taylor Swift drops self-directed 'Fate of Ophelia' music video

Taylor Swift has released the music video for her new song, 'The Fate of Ophelia'. The track is the lead single from her album, 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Swift held a world premiere for the video at official release parties held at cinemas over the weekend. The 89-minute event included behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the video.

'The Official Release Party of a Showgirl' raced to the top of the box office with a reported $33 million plus in sales.

It beat the weekend hauls of Leonardo DiCaprio's 'One Battle After Another' and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 'The Smashing Machine', which are #2 and #3, respectively.

After the three-day cinema event, Swift debuted the self-directed music video on YouTube.

"Writing, rehearsing, directing and shooting the music video for 'The Fate of Ophelia' was the thrill of a lifetime because I got to be reunited with my Eras Tour family," she wrote on Instagram.

The 35-year-old included multiple pictures from the set in her carousel.

"I wanted each one-take scene to feel like a live performance and remind us all of how it felt to be at those shows together. Making every moment count. It’s a journey through the chaotic world of show business."

Swift also thanked her team for keeping the video a secret.

"I loved working with @rpstam, @ethantobman and @nopenother to dream up these visuals. A huge thank you to this massive cast who kept it 💯 and also kept the secret of this video even existing."