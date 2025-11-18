Tate McRae shares 'So Close to What' deluxe tracklist
Updated | By Music Reporter
The deluxe edition of Tate McRae's third studio album includes her hit single 'T*t for Tat' and four new songs.
Tate McRae has unveiled the 21 tracks that will appear on the 'So Close to What' deluxe edition.
The album, which drops on November 21, will feature four new songs and her standalone single, 'Tit for Tat'.
"We had a few more songs that I wanted to share with y'all to close out the 'SC2W' era," she said earlier this month. "I can't wait for you to hear."
The new songs on the deluxe edition are 'Anything But Love', 'Horsehshoe', 'Trying on Shoes' and 'Nobody's Girl'.
'Sire Sounds', the bonus track from the digital reissue, is also featured.
Fans hoping to see 'Just Keep Watching' will be sadly disappointed. The song, which was released in May 2025, was recorded for the 'F1' movie starring Brad Pitt.
It is nominated for 'Best Dance Pop Recording' at the 2026 Grammys, which take place in February.
Here's a look at the 'So Close to What' deluxe edition tracklist:
1. Trying on shoes
2. Anything but love
3. Nobody’s girl
4. Horseshoe
5. Tit for tat
6. Miss possessive
7. Revolving door
8. bloodonmyhands featuring Flo Milli
9. Dear God
10. Purple lace bra
11. Sports car
12. Signs
13. I know love featuring The Kid Laroi
14. Like I do
15. It’s OK I’m OK
16. No I’m not in love
17. Means I care
18. Greenlight
19. 2 hands
20. Siren sounds
21. Nostalgia
Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour
McRae recently wrapped up her 'Miss Possessive Tour'. The arena tour commenced in March 2025 and concluded in November.
"The end of an era... words can’t describe how special this year has been," she wrote on Instagram.
"Going on my first ever sold-out arena tour was beyond my wildest dreams." McRae visited countries in Europe, North America and South America, performing 88 shows.
"I have never been more exhausted yet never been more fulfilled. I will never forget this tour," she continued.
"To the fans, u guys have been the greatest joy in my life and I have felt so grateful to see ur perfect faces every night. I am the luckiest girl in the world... U will be missed, Miss possessive tour."
