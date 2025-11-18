Tate McRae shares 'So Close to What' deluxe tracklist

Tate McRae has unveiled the 21 tracks that will appear on the 'So Close to What' deluxe edition.

The album, which drops on November 21, will feature four new songs and her standalone single, 'Tit for Tat'.

"We had a few more songs that I wanted to share with y'all to close out the 'SC2W' era," she said earlier this month. "I can't wait for you to hear."

The new songs on the deluxe edition are 'Anything But Love', 'Horsehshoe', 'Trying on Shoes' and 'Nobody's Girl'.

'Sire Sounds', the bonus track from the digital reissue, is also featured.

Fans hoping to see 'Just Keep Watching' will be sadly disappointed. The song, which was released in May 2025, was recorded for the 'F1' movie starring Brad Pitt.

It is nominated for 'Best Dance Pop Recording' at the 2026 Grammys, which take place in February.

Here's a look at the 'So Close to What' deluxe edition tracklist:

1. Trying on shoes

2. Anything but love

3. Nobody’s girl

4. Horseshoe

5. Tit for tat

6. Miss possessive

7. Revolving door

8. bloodonmyhands featuring Flo Milli

9. Dear God

10. Purple lace bra

11. Sports car

12. Signs

13. I know love featuring The Kid Laroi

14. Like I do

15. It’s OK I’m OK

16. No I’m not in love

17. Means I care

18. Greenlight

19. 2 hands

20. Siren sounds

21. Nostalgia