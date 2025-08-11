SZA panics over Selena Gomez's latest post

Selena Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, are not married - yet!

For one split second, the 33-year-old's fans thought she had already had her wedding day.

The confusion occurred when Gomez shared an Instagram post of herself kissing Blanco on the cheek.

She captioned the image, "About last night's wedding."

Many of her 418 million followers, including singer SZA, assumed she was referring to her own big day in the caption.

However, after scrolling through the post, it soon became clear that she was a wedding guest, not the bride.

"This caption .. I panicked so crazy. Yay, Dave!" SZA commented.

Gomez attended the wedding of one of Blanco's friends. Musician Lil Dicky, whose real name is David Andrew Burd, married his girlfriend, Kristin Batalucco, on Saturday.

Gomez's post showed the newlyweds on the dance floor during their outdoor reception. It also included a shot of Blanco taking a picture of the groom.

The 'Love On' singer was also pictured with the bride.