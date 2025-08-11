SZA panics over Selena Gomez's latest post
'About last night's wedding' Selena Gomez's latest post ignited online chatter about her marriage status.
Selena Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, are not married - yet!
For one split second, the 33-year-old's fans thought she had already had her wedding day.
The confusion occurred when Gomez shared an Instagram post of herself kissing Blanco on the cheek.
She captioned the image, "About last night's wedding."
Many of her 418 million followers, including singer SZA, assumed she was referring to her own big day in the caption.
However, after scrolling through the post, it soon became clear that she was a wedding guest, not the bride.
"This caption .. I panicked so crazy. Yay, Dave!" SZA commented.
Gomez attended the wedding of one of Blanco's friends. Musician Lil Dicky, whose real name is David Andrew Burd, married his girlfriend, Kristin Batalucco, on Saturday.
Gomez's post showed the newlyweds on the dance floor during their outdoor reception. It also included a shot of Blanco taking a picture of the groom.
The 'Love On' singer was also pictured with the bride.
Gomez and Blanco announced their engagement in December last year.
He proposed with a 6-carat marquise diamond ring. The oval engagement ring is reportedly worth $225 000 (R3.9 million).
Katherine Theofilos Claster and Stephanie Theofilos, from LA-based company Abril Barret, designed the elegant piece of jewellery.
“We started the project earlier this year. Benny, a wonderful creative himself, had specific inspiration, including the centre cut, the marquise,” Claster told Page Six shortly of their engagement.
"We worked closely with multiple approaches before our final ring. Benny had a very sharp idea of what he ultimately envisioned. We combined it with our Abril Barret sentiment to capture the essence of an heirloom piece with a modern hand.”
Gomez and Blanco have already started planning their wedding, with save-the-dates already sent out.
"I couldn't be more excited," she said on the 'Therapuss with Jake Shane' podcast.
However, they still need to do a few things before getting down to the nitty-gritty.
"There’s so much happening in the moment. He's working on some projects that he has to wrap up, and we have things we want to finish and our own personal endeavours before we get into all the nitty-gritty. I just have really never felt so sure about something, and I also don’t want to jinx it by saying that.”
Main image credit: Instagram/@selenagomez
